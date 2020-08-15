40-year-old AIIMS doctor found dead in Hauz Khas

A 40-year-old AIIMS doctor was found dead inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Friday afternoon, the police said.
They said no note has been recovered. The police said they received information that a foul smell was emanating from a house in Gautam Nagar.
“After reaching the spot, the police found the decomposed body inside a room on the second floor. The room was locked from the inside,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.
It was revealed that he was doing research in the department of paediatrics in AIIMS Hospital here and last attended office on Tuesday, the DCP said. He had been residing in the room alone since 2006. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.
Recently, a 22-year-old student at AIIMS, who was upset, jumped to death. On July 10, a 25-year-old junior doctor also jumped to death.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath