40 shanties gutted in blaze in Okhla area

NEW DELHI

08 February 2021 00:19 IST

Forty shanties were gutted and six animals died after a fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar metro station in south-east Delhi’s Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, said officials.

DFS Director Atul Garg said it was a medium category fire and information about it was received at 2.23 a.m. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his concerns and assured all possible help to those affected. “Concerned about the news of fire incident at Okhla. I am constantly in touch with the fire department and the district administration, people are being provided with all possible help," he said.

A senior officer said the fire broke out at a katran [waste cloth cutting godown] and spread to the shanties. A truck present at the spot was also gutted. He said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty-six fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, the DFS said.