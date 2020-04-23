40 quarantined as CRPF man tests positive for virus

Around 40 people were placed in quarantine after a 43-year-old nursing assistant of the CRPF tested positive for COVID-19 in Noida.
The constable posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara was on leave. Due to the ongoing lockdown, the constable joined the medical unit of the CRPF in Noida, close to his local base on April 6 after his leave got over. “Due to the unprecedented situation, the personnel who were on leave were asked to join duty at their nearest location. He developed some symptoms on April 17 and a test confirmed the infection on April 21,” a CRPF official said. The constable has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital here and around 40 persons who came in contact with him have been placed under quarantine.
The official said it was not clear how he contracted the infection.
