40% of ration shops in Delhi were found closed: food rights body

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 23:11 IST

‘Only 44 of 110 shops were functioning’

According to an audit of ration shops conducted by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, 40% of the shops visited by volunteers were found closed during working hours. Of the 110 shops visited by the volunteers, only 44 were found to be distributing grains to ration cardholders.

The audit of the ration shops was conducted between May 15 and May 20 across the city including, locations like Chirag Delhi, Mangolpuri, Kalkaji, New Seemapuri, Begumpur and Greater Kailash among other areas, the DRRAA said.

“Nearly 40% ration shops that were visited [43 out of 110] were closed during working hours. Only 44 shops were found to be distributing grains to cardholders. Over 23 ration shops at the time of our visit claimed that they were awaiting the full stock of ration,” the report said.

No notice board

The DRRAA also said that in 100 of the 110 shops visited, no notice board or banner was found displaying the category-wise entitlement of rations.

“This is despite the fact that the orders dated May 14 by the Delhi government stipulate that a board detailing total entitlement of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the additional enhancements is to be mandatorily displayed prominently at all ration shops,” the report said.

Stating that it was a matter of grave concern that despite entering the third week of May, ration distribution for the month had not begun, the DRRAA said: “This is alarming as Delhi is in the fifth week of the lockdown. Those who have lost their livelihood are dependent on foodgrains provided under the PDS to feed themselves and their families. The delay in distribution of rations is resulting in people being forced to purchase foodgrains from the open market at non-subsidised pries.”