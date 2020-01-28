40 mobile phones stolen at high-security spots on R-Day

Despite the deployment of more than 4,000 police personnel at the India Gate and Rajpath area on Republic Day, thieves managed to sneak into high-security areas, including enclosures, and stole more than 40 mobile phones from visitors.

The police have received more than 40 complaints at Tilak Marg, Parliament Street, Tughlak Road and South Avenue police stations. Thieves also targeted a police officer and a lieutenant colonel-rank officer, they said.

In his compliant to the police, the Army officer mentioned that he had gone to watch the Republic Day parade at Rajpath along with his family. They had passes for the enclosure. However, by the time they reached near the security check location, it was announced that the enclosures have been completely filled and no more entries would be permitted. They decided to wait there for some time before returning. In the meantime, somebody allegedly stole his daughter’s mobile phone from her pocket.

An inspector-rank officer with the Delhi police was also targeted when he was passing through the round-about on Man Singh Road.

He said there was a huge crowd at this entry point and when he checked his coat’s pocket, he found that his phone was missing.

A police officer said that most of the thefts were reported at the crowded entry gates.

“We have received complaints and all of the cases are under investigation. We will obtain CCTV footage of the locations where the thefts took place to identify the culprits. The entry points had CCTV survillance,” the officer added.

A woman, who had come to Delhi just to watch the Republic Day parade, said that her phone was stolen at the Rajpath entry point. She said she was in trouble as it was a holiday and she could not even manage to get a new SIM card.