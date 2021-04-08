40-bed makeshift hospital at Singhu set to expand services

NEW DELHI

08 April 2021 00:28 IST

It currently has a strength of 15 doctors and nurses to treat protesting farmers

A 40-bed makeshift hospital has come up behind the main stage at Singhu border to treat the protesting farmers who have been at the site for over four months now.

The makeshift hospital, which became operational on Tuesday, has been built by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and is set to expand to a 24/7 facility over time.

Currently, patients are being treated in the temporary structure and also inside the INLD office at the Singhu border.

Common complaints

Those treating the farmers said that dehydration and fever were the most common complaints from the patients.

Anil Sekhawat, one of those treating the patients, said, “Several patients have complained of fever, body pain, weakness, diarrhoea, cough and cold. While we do not have the required facility for a COVID-19 test to be done, we are getting other tests like those for typhoid and malaria for those complaining of fever.”

The hospital, currently has a strength of 15 doctors and nursing staff to monitor the patients throughout the day.

“The doctors and nursing staffers are mostly from neighbouring areas like Sonipat and Bhiwani. They are travelling to the protest site on a daily basis. Over time, once we increase the strength, the facility will be made into a 24/7 one. While there were existing hospitals at the protest site, the INLD thought of making another one as the number of patients have increased. In the first two days we have already seen 8-10 patients visit us,” said Dr. Sekhawat.

Same ailments were found to be the common complaints at another makeshift hospital which was set up by the Life Care Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in the initial days of the protest.

Om Prakash, who has been treating farmers at the hospital over the past few days said, “We admit around 20-25 people throughout the day, mostly those who complain of dehydration. At the OPD, on an average, we have been treating around 200-250 patients, most of who come with fever and other problems. Even though we are not testing for COVID-19, if we find someone with symptoms, we ask them to visit hospitals in Narela or elsewhere.”

Avtar Singh, who started the Foundation, added that several locals have also visited the makeshift hospital over the past few weeks.

“Recently we have seen local patients visiting us daily to get physiotherapy sessions. Some have even recovered from ailments which they had for several years,” said Mr. Singh.