4-year-old raped; angry residents vandalise vehicles

March 25, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the brother of her teacher at a tuition centre in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, leading to protests by the locals who vandalised some vehicles, the police said on Sunday. A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, leading to protests by the locals who vandalised some vehicles, the police said on Sunday.

The incident drew sharp reaction from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said it reflects the poor law-and-order situation in the city. The police said the incident took place on Saturday when the girl was had gone for tuition classes, run by the woman teacher from her home.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Armaan, used to teach the girl in the absence of his sister, who was not present at the time of the incident, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused arrested

He has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta told The Hindu that the police had received information about the case from doctors at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“We got to know on Saturday that a mother-daughter duo had come to the hospital, and after confirmations from doctors and counsellors, we registered a case and arrested the accused on Saturday night,” Ms. Gupta said.

Delhi Minister Atishi urged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to ensure “quick and strong action by the police against the perpetrators of this crime”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.