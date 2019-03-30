4-year-old hit by car, dies

A four-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a speeding vehicle outside a mosque in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Friday afternoon. The accused has been arrested, police said.

A senior police officer privy to the case said the victim has been identified as Azam Ansari, resident of Sangam Vihar. The accused has been identified as Sushant Kumar Majumdar, a resident of Nangloi.

The police said that around 3 p.m., a PCR call was received regarding an accident in front of Kausar Masjid. When the police reached the spot, they found the boy’s body was lying in a pool of blood. An initial probe revealed that the victim had come out of the mosque when the speeding car hit him from behind.

The boy was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

Rash driving

"The driver tried to flee but he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that a case on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered.

The victim's body has been preserved for post mortem and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.