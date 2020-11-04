4 women pretending to be beggars arrested for robbery in Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI

They intimidated victim, threatened to kill her: police

Four women were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman on the pretext of begging in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Sahina (22), Sabina (25), Teena (25), and Sunita (30), all residents of Nizamuddin Bridge and are from Bihar.

Police said that a call was received at 12.35 p.m. on October 30 regarding a robbery.

When police reached the spot at Aurobindo Marg, a woman stated that she was sitting alone in her car and waiting for her turn to visit a pathology lab when four women came there and started begging. The complainant first gave them ₹5, which they did not accept and asked for more.

The woman said that she then tried to give ₹50 but the women didn’t move away.

“They started intimidating the complainant and asked her to give the biggest note. They also threatened to kill her. The scared woman gave them ₹500 and escaped,” Mr. Thakur said.

Later, she called the police after which officials reached the spot and arrested the four women from the market. The robbed money was also recovered, he said.