4 policemen suspended for selling drug

26 September 2020 02:03 IST

Four policemen have been suspended for allegedly misreporting the quantity of marijuana seized from a peddler and for further selling the drug, said officials on Friday.

Bribe from peddler

The policemen — two Sub-Inspectors and two Head Constables of Jahangirpuri police station — also took bribe from the peddler.

On September 11, a raid was conducted by a team from Jahangirpuri police station at a house in their jurisduction during which approximately 160kg of marijuana was seized. The accused drug peddler — Anil — was arrested for procuring the contraband from Odisha.

However, the peddler was later let off after the accused policemen settled the matter with him. The accused officers officially reported that only 1kg of drug was seized from Anil and later sold off the remaining quantity. An inquiry into the matter is still under way, the officer added.

When the matter came into notice, an inquiry was initiated during which Anil was also questioned and subsequently, the names of four policemen involved in the raid came to notice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-west) Vijayanta Arya said an inquiry into the matter is being conducted by ACP (Operations).