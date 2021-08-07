4 persons held for heroin supply across NCR, U.P.

NEW DELHI

07 August 2021 01:19 IST

Drugs worth ₹48 cr. recovered from them

The police arrested four persons for allegedly supplying heroin, said officials on Friday. They recovered heroin worth ₹48 crore in the international market from the accused.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Hussain (25), resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Sachin (32) from Delhi, Abdul Razzak (44) and Mohammad Idrish (50) — both residents of Manipur.

A total of 12kg contraband has been recovered from their possession, he said.

“On Thursday, the police got information that Hussain will come to Rajapuri, Delhi in a truck to supply heroin to Sachin. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and the accused were nabbed at around 8.50 a.m.,” Mr. Yadav said.

Later, information was received that Razzak and his accomplice would come near Netaji Subhas Marg to supply heroin. The police then nabbed Razzak and Idrish.

Supply in U.P, Delhi-NCR

During interrogation, Hussain told the police that he used to procure heroin from Razzak and delivered it to various contacts in U.P. and across Delhi-NCR. Sachin said he used to procure heroin from Razzak through his carrier Hussain and further supplied it to various drug peddlers in Delhi-NCR.

Razzak said he has established links with drug suppliers in Myanmar and peddlers operating in U.P. and Delhi.

He used to receive huge consignments of crude heroin from Myanmar after which they used to process it to make fine quality heroin, the police added.