4 more structures at Kant Enclave demolished on last day of drive

The Faridabad district administration pulled down four more structures at Kant Enclave in Sector 40 here on Tuesday, the second and final day of the demolition drive carried out in adherence to the Supreme Court orders. Thirty-one residents of the 400-acre township have given an undertaking to the Supreme Court seeking exemption till July 31.

A senior Department of Town and Country Planning official told The Hindu that three houses and a film studio belonging to the developer were razed in a day-long demolition drive. Ten structures were pulled down and two were partially demolished on Monday.

“The two partially demolished structures, including a film studio, were razed and two more structures were also demolished. The SC order to demolish the illegal structures in the township have now been complied with,” said the official. He said the demolition drive remained peaceful.

Twenty-four residents had given an undertaking to the SC seeking time till July 31 earlier and seven more submitted similar undertakings later. The official said the next hearing in the matter is slated later this week and if the court refuses to accept the seven undertakings submitted later those structures would also be demolished.

The drive was carried out in adherence to the SC order in September last year saying that the houses were built illegally in the protected forests of the Aravalis.