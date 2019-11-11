4 men loot jewellery shop of ₹26L

Four men allegedly looted a jewellery shop of ₹26 lakh after holding a salesman hostage at gunpoint in Rohini’s Begumpur, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, they said, adding that the accused were identified after scanning CCTV footage. According to the police, four men barged into a jewellery shop, threatened the salesman present at the shop and fled with jewellery worth ₹25 lakh and ₹1 lakh cash. “A case was registered in the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra.

“The accused will soon be held,” said an officer.