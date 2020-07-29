4 magistrates for court proceedings at Tihar

New Delhi

29 July 2020 23:36 IST

Three days after The Hindu reported on the problems faced by Delhi Police investigating officers at Tihar Court Complex as there is only one Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) to conduct proceedings, an order issued on Wednesday stated that four MMs would be on duty starting July 30.

“From July 30, two MMs will undertake remand proceedings at Tihar jail, and two more will conduct Test Identification Parade proceedings. At Mandoli jail, one MM will undertake remand proceedings and another one will conduct TIP proceedings,” an official communicated read.

A senior prison official confirmed the order.

