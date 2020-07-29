Delhi

4 magistrates for court proceedings at Tihar

Three days after The Hindu reported on the problems faced by Delhi Police investigating officers at Tihar Court Complex as there is only one Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) to conduct proceedings, an order issued on Wednesday stated that four MMs would be on duty starting July 30.

“From July 30, two MMs will undertake remand proceedings at Tihar jail, and two more will conduct Test Identification Parade proceedings. At Mandoli jail, one MM will undertake remand proceedings and another one will conduct TIP proceedings,” an official communicated read.

A senior prison official confirmed the order.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 11:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/4-magistrates-for-court-proceedings-at-tihar/article32225781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY