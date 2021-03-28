4 held over septic tank deaths in east Delhi

Govt.’s sewer machine event was only a publicity stunt: BJP

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of two men while cleaning a septic tank in a banquet hall in east Delhi’s Patparganj on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said the accused have been identified as Rahul, Amir, Johit and Girish who were arrested on Friday night.

Johir and Girish are directors of the banquet hall while Amir is the general manager and Rahul is a hospitality employee who had allegedly called the workers for the job, the police said.

“Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been invoked against Amir, Girish and Johit,” an officer said, adding it has not invoked against Rahul as he belongs to the community.

Two waiters, identified as Lokesh Kumar and Prem Chand, both residents of Trilokpuri, died inside the septic tank of the banquet hall on Thursday when they were allegedly forced to clean it. Their families claimed that the two were told that they would not be paid for the day’s work if they didn’t clean the tank.

The police had registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and Section 9 of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act.

BJP demands relief

Earlier in the day, the BJP termed the deaths “sad and unfortunate”.

Demanding ₹10 lakh each as compensation for the kin of the victims, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that the practice of manual cleaning of septic tanks be stopped.

“It is regretful that despite tall claims by the AAP government before the elections that manual cleaning of sewers would be eliminated and everything will be done through machines, manual cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines continues to be carried out, which is shameful and needs to be condemned,” Mr. Bidhuri wrote.

In the recent past, Mr. Bidhuri wrote, there has been a spate of incidents involving manual cleaning of sewer lines and septic tanks which has led to the death of workers and the government is watching everything like a mute spectator.

The Delhi government, Mr. Bidhuri pointed out, had held a “big show” to showcase machines for sewer cleaning. Despite that, nothing has changed and the event was “only a publicity stunt” to mislead the people.

“The government had also announced that it would provide proper safety kits to the workers involved in this work but that has remained on paper,” he alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri urged the Chief Minister to immediately halt any kind of manual cleaning of sewers and to ensure that the government take strict action against errants.