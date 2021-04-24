4 held in separate cases for black marketing Remdesivir injections

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 00:31 IST

‘Release seized vials immediately’

Four persons have been arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, the police said on Friday. A senior officer said a special request will be made in the court on Saturday for the immediate release of recovered vials so that they can be given to patients.

The police said they received information about the crime following which they laid a trap on Wednesday near Parmanand Chowk, GTB Nagar, Delhi.

“Around 1.15 pm, one Talwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was apprehended and three vials of Remdesivir injections were recovered from him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

The accused said he used to sell the injection at a higher price as its demand was rising due to its scarcity in the market. Later, 68 more injections were recovered from his possession. The accused supplied the injection across the country through one courier company based in Chandni Chowk.

On his instance, raids were conducted at Chandni Chowk from where supplier Jitender Kumar, a resident of Roshanara in Delhi, was apprehended. He used to charge ₹2,000 for the supply of one vial, Ms. Bhardwaj said.

On the basis of the interrogation, teams were sent to Amritsar and other places in Punjab to nab their co-accused, the police said.

In another instance, another police team arrested two accused persons from near Batra Hospital here while they were trying to sell the injections at exorbitant prices. Ten vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the accused, the police said. The accused have a network of persons who supply the injections on demand. A total of 81 vials of Remdesivir injections were recovered in two cases, the police added.