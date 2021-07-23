4 held for taking ₹20L loan from bank using forged documents

NEW DELHI

23 July 2021 01:05 IST

A car worth ₹30 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh in cash, three iPhones, a laptop and forged papers recovered: police

A gang of four men were arrested for allegedly availing a car loan of ₹20 lakh from a bank in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri by using fake and forged documents, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rajeev (32), Azhar Khan (32), Ravi Sharma (27) and Shakti Rawal (32). Police said a car worth ₹30 lakh, ₹2.5 lakh in cash, three I-phones, a laptop and copies of forged documents used to avail the loan have been recovered from them.

The loan was availed in the name of Shakti while Rajeev acted as a mediator. Two among them, Rajeev and Azhar, were found to be previously involved in 12 cases of bank frauds across the city, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Assistant General Manager of Bank of Baroda, West Delhi, filed a written complaint at Vikaspuri police station in April this year after their enquiry revealed that all the addresses provided by the accused men were fake, police said. In his complaint, the bank official alleged that the accused had taken a car loan of ₹20 lakh from their Vikaspuri branch on the basis of documents, which were later found to be fake and forged.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikas Sahu, head constable Pawan and constable Sandeep was formed under the supervision of Vikaspuri Station House Officer, Inspector Mahinder Singh Dahiya, to investigate the case.

A senior police officer said: “The loan was sanctioned by the bank based on income tax returns and other residential and office documents of the borrower. During the course of investigation, we found that the tax invoice and insurance copy submitted by the accused borrower was fake.”

Wrong address

“During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused was not residing at the given address. All the addresses and documents submitted while availing the loan were also fake. The mobile phones were found to be switched off as these numbers were issued on fake IDs,” the officer said.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused had also opened an account with another bank in the name of KVS Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. at Gautam Buddha Nagar to receive the loan amount. However, it was found to be bogus as there was no such company or showroom at the given address. After receiving the loan amount, the accused did not purchase any car and instead withdrew the entire amount through ATMs or got them transferred to another accounts.

“During further investigation, it was also revealed that a total of 12 cases of such fraud and cheating have been reported by the Bank of Baroda in different police stations of Delhi,” the DCP said.