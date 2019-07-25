4 held for robbing restaurant chain manager of valuables

Four persons were arrested for allegedly beating up the manager of a multinational pizza restaurant chain, robbing him of thousands of rupees in cash and valuables before dumping him at an isolated place in Sohna, by offering him a lift.

The accused, Shahrukh, Furkhan, Zahir and Hanif, all belonging to Nuh, are being questioned to ascertain their involvement in more such cases.

According to the police, Kunwarpal, district manager of a pizza restaurant chain, was waiting for a conveyance to his house at Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna on July18 evening when a white car pulled over near him seeking passengers to Palwal. Three persons, including the driver, were seated in the car. One more person standing at the stop boarded the vehicle for Palwal. Seeing this, Kunwarpal also got into the vehicle. After travelling for a few minutes, the four allegedly beat up Kunwarpal and overpowered him. When he raised an alarm, the accused hit him with a spanner, gagged him and blindfolded him. They snatched his mobile phone, laptop, wallet and cash. The accused then took him to the fields and forced him to share his debit card PIN and the balance. He was left in the fields with his limbs tied and two of the accused keeping a guard. The remaining two went to an ATM kiosk and returned after two hours with ₹55,000.

“He was again put into the car and the accused asked him about his e-wallet balance. When he refused to share the details, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him. Two hours later, they dumped him at an isolated place,” said the police.

Following the incident, he reported the matter to the police on July 19 and a case was registered at Sohna City Police Station. The accused were arrested from Old Alwar Road on July 23. A country-made pistol, a cartridge and the car used in commission of crime were seized.

The police suspect the involvement of the accused in more such cases. They were produced before a court on Wednesday and taken on police remand for interrogation.