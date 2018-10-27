4 held for murder of elderly sisters

Four persons have been arrested for the murder of two elderly sisters in outer district’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Friday.

The accused — Akhilesh Yadav, Deepak Soni, Salman Shah and Raju Yadav — were arrested on Thursday night, the police said. Akhilesh is a plumber and was employed by the victims for repair work.

The police control room had received a call around 3 p.m. on Thursday regarding the bodies Usha Pathak (75) and her sister Asha Pathak (70) lying inside a flat in Anand Van housing society.

The deceased were unmarried and had been staying in the flat since the past several years.

“Entry to the flat was friendly but it was ransacked and valuables, including mobile phones, were missing. The women were smothered. Asha was also hit on the head with a blunt object. Their limbs were tied and their bodies were found on the floor,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P. Kuruvilla.

CCTV footage

A team was constituted under the supervision of ACP (Paschim Vihar) Akanksha Yadav. The team scanned footage from over 40 CCTV cameras installed in the area and the call details of the victims.

Footage from a CCTV camera mounted at the society’s gate showed three suspicious men entering the premises, the police said.

The investigators zeroed on Akhilesh, who had worked in the flat on Wednesday. He was held for questioning but tried to mislead the sleuths. Confronted with evidence, he confessed to the crime.

Postponed work

Akhilesh allegedly told the police that Usha had called him for plumbing work on Wednesday. While working in the house, he realised the elderly sisters lived alone.

Suspecting they had cash and jewellery in the house, he deliberately did not finish the repairs on Wednesday. He hatched a conspiracy to rob and kill the women on Thursday, the police said.

As soon as he left the flat on Thursday, he signalled his friends to enter the society posing as electricians.

“We have recovered gold ornaments and mobile phones. We are conducting raids to arrest the other accused,” said Mr. Kuruvilla.