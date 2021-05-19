4 held for duping people on pretext of giving aid

NEW DELHI

19 May 2021 23:54 IST

They are members of a Bihar-based gang

The Delhi police have arrested four members of a Nalanda-based gang in Bihar for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders, concentrators etc. across the country, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak (21), Pankaj (26), Sarvan (35) and Mithlesh (36).

The accused have cheated more than 300 people in the name of COVID aid. The police have seized three bank accounts where transaction of over ₹1.30 crore was done.

Over 500 cheating cases have been registered and investigation is being done by district Cyber units, CyPAD and Crime Branch.

On one such case, the complainant, who was in need of oxygen cylinder, contacted one Sachin after getting his number from social media. Sachin offered him two cylinders for ₹23,950. The complainant did not receive the cylinders even after transferring money through e-wallet, officials said.

“During investigation, it was found that the money was transferred to a bank account in Mumbai. Later, the accused were zeroed in Nalanda. A raid was conducted and Mithlesh was apprehended. On his instance, three other accused were then arrested,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

Probe revealed that they are the members of Chhote Chaudhary gang operating from Nalanda in Bihar. Chaudhary has been operating the gang for 2-3 years. He has engaged 200 to 300 people for duping people, Mr. Singh said.

He used to cheat people through different means. During the pandemic, he found an opportunity in the rising demand for oxygen cylinders, concentrators and started cheating people with the help of his accomplices, the police said.

The police recovered 21 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, 23 ATM cards of different banks, one laptop, ₹19,500 etc. from their possession. The SIM cards, bank account details and documents are being scrutinised to find their connections with other cases registered by Delhi Police.

Further investigation is on to arrest gang leader Chaudhary and his key members, the police added.