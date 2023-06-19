4 held for cheating U.S. citizens of over $20 million

June 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Four people were arrested for allegedly cheating U.S. citizens of more than $20 million, the police said on Sunday. The city police in coordination with FBI Legal Attache and Interpol carried out the arrests.

The accused, identified as Parth Armarkar, 28, Vatsal Mehta, 29, Deepak Arora, 45, and Prashant Kumar, 45, were arrested from different parts of the country. They were involved in running fake call centres in Uganda and India, including Delhi, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said, “The accused ran various call centres, posing as employees of U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Drug Enforcement Administration and other U.S. agencies.”

The Special CP said, “As part of the coordinated action, the FBI interviewed over 50 victims so far and also collected evidence of fraud of more than $20 million which will be produced in court as per procedure. Two victims from the U.S. have also been examined via videocalling by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.”