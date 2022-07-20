4 held for assaulting youth, elderly woman in south Delhi

The woman had asked the rowdy group to stop fighting outside her house

The woman had asked the rowdy group to stop fighting outside her house

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and assaulting a youth and his grandmother after the latter told them not to fight outside her house in south Delhi's Mehrauli, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said they received a PCR call at 12.11 a.m. On reaching the spot, the police found that the injured persons, Karan, 22, and his grandmother Murti Devi, 66, had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Later, the victim’s family accused six people, identified as Sunder, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore, Nand Lal, Ravinder and Vishal, all residents of the same locality, of attacking Karan and Devi with a knife and stick.

Scuffle broke out

Karan, in his police statement, said that on the intervening night of 19 and 20 July at around 11.30 p.m., Sundar and Ravinder were shouting and using abusive language outside his house, following which his grandmother asked them to leave the place so that she could sleep. However, the accused were adamant and a scuffle broke out on the issue, said DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

"Later, Karan also indulged in the scuffle with the accused. He raised an alarm and when his family members came out, the accused fled from the spot," the DCP said.

The police added that the accused again came outside the house at 11.50 p.m. and stabbed Karan and his grandmother with knives. The victims also received injuries on their heads with sticks, the DCP added.

A senior police officer said that the accused were inebriated at the time of the incident. A case under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder has been lodged. Four persons have so far been arrested while two are absconding, the police said.