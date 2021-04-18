4 held for abducting business partner

Accused wanted their money back which they had given to the victim

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping their business partner for ransom in North West Delhi’s Mahendra Park, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Kumr (23), Shyam Sunder Sharma (29), Gopi Krishan (22), and Naveen Negi (26) who allegedly abducted Sahil Saxena (34), a resident of Mahendra Park.

The police said that they received a PCR call from the victim’s brother on Thursday. Mr. Sahil’s wife told the police that he works as a placement agent. On Wednesday, he received a call from Naveen who knows her husband for the last two years as both of them were engaged in placement of youth in hospitals.

The wife said that Naveen called him and asked him to come to Moolchand Hospital to meet one Sonu Malhotra. Later, she received a call from Mr. Sahil saying he had been kidnapped as the accused forcibly took him to Ferozabad and were demanding money.

The police said the wife had also transferred ₹75,000 in Sahil’s account as ransom to be given to Naveen but later, Sahil’s phone got switched off which led her to approach the police.

Ms. Rangnani said that the accused were arrested from Aligarh with the help of technical surveillance and the victim was rescued. “There were many money-related transactions between the accused and the victim. The accused wanted to get their money back given to the victim by kidnapping him,” she said.