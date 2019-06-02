4 held after mob thrashes 2 men over theft suspicion

Four men, who were part of a crowd that thrashed two persons here after tying them to a pole on suspicion of stealing batteries from autorickshaws, have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

The accused — Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28) — were arrested on Friday night, hours after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the incident, they said.

From auto stand

“A case was registered against unidentified persons at Sector 20 police station. Those arrested were identified on the basis of their appearance in the videos. They were held from the local auto stand,” said Circle Officer (Noida 1st) Kaustubh.

On May 30, the two victims, whose identity still remains unconfirmed, were thrashed by a crowd, including autorickshaw drivers in Sector 26 after locals suspected them to be auto battery thieves.

Case registered

The purported video of the incident got widely circulated on social media by next day, prompting police to file a first information report under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

‘Beat them up’

“The men, allegedly intoxicated, were found sitting in a parked autorickshaw with wrench in their hands and then held by the crowd which tied them to a pole with a rope and beat them up in scorching sunlight,” an officer said.