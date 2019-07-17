4 gangsters killed in separate U.P. encounters

In a coordinated action conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police, four gangsters, including Rohit Saandu who had escaped from police custody on July 2, were killed in two separate encounters in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut on Tuesday.

Rohit and his accomplice Rakesh Yadav were eliminated in the Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar after an exchange of fire with the police personnel. With over 40 cases against Rohit, the U.P. police had declared a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his arrest.

SP (City) Muzaffarnagar Satpal Antil told The Hindu that the police had information that Rohit and his accomplices were in the area.

Looted to mislead

“We were waiting for them since Monday night. At 4.30 a.m., we noticed four men on two motorbikes. As it was raining, two slipped away from the cordon while the other two opened fire on us. We retaliated and in the process Rohit and Rakesh got bullet injuries. They were taken to a district hospital where they were declared dead.”

The two who slipped away were Ravinder Kalia and Amit alias Sheru. According to Mr. Antil, Ravinder and Amit looted occupants of an SUV on the way in order to confuse the police.

“But we had already passed the information to Meerut Police and the SUV owner had lodged a complaint of theft. They were cornered in Daurala area of the district.” Ravinder was also a notorious criminal and had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head.

On July 2, Rohit, languishing in Mirzapur jail, was brought to Muzaffarnagar in connection with a case where he managed to flee with the help of a history-sheeter Bhupendra Bafar and his men. Sub-inspector Durg Vijay Singh was injured in the incident.

On Monday, the police arrested Bafar and his accomplices in Meerut after which Rohit was tracked down. “Bafar wanted to use Rohit to eliminate another criminal Sushil Moonch, who is lodged in Meerut jail,” he said.