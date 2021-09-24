4 forest officials beaten up while patrolling in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Four forest department officials were allegedly beaten up when they were patrolling in South Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that an information was received from Batra Hospital that four forest guards were admitted to the hospital after they were allegedly beaten by a few unknown persons during patrolling the forest. When the police reached the hospital, the guards were found to be undergoing treatment.

“The injured have been examined and the place of incident is being verified and further action will be taken as per their statement and medical examination,” Mr. Thakur said.