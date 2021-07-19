4 feared trapped as building collapses

A three-storey residential building inside the premises of a cargo company in Pataudi here collapsed on Sunday. Around four labourers were suspected to be trapped under the debris, and one person was rescued.

The building inside the premises of the company in Khawaspur village came crashing down late in the evening. Around four labourers were feared trapped under the debris, according to the security guard at the company’s premises.

Gulshan Kalra, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, said one person was rescued and taken to hospital and the team was close to pulling out another person from under the debris.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, said rescue and relief teams were sent to the spot soon after the incident. Local MLA Satya Prakash, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Kumar, and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot.