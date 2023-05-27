4 Delhi flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather: Officials

May 27, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - Jaipur

A total of four flights coming to Delhi from different cities were diverted to Jaipur due to heavy rain and bad weather, Airport officials informed on May 27.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected on May 27 due to rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on May 27.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on May 27 morning.

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi

Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on May 27, 2023 morning lowering temperature to 19.3°Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average, the weather department said.

Uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at the Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, the Kanshiram Takkar Marg and the Mahipalpur highway underpass.

Thunderstorm and more downpour have been predicted during the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32°Celsius.

The department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing over Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, thunderstorm or dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with 40-70 kmph speed would continue in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas during the next two hours, the IMD said in a report around 6.30 am.

The relative humidity was recorded 100% at 8.30 a.m.