4-day police custody for ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, and three others to four-day police custody in a cheating case involving Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Siphoned off ₹2,397 cr.

The accused persons have been charged with siphoning off ₹2,397 crore at the Religare Finvest, the lending of the Religare Enterprises. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five accused persons by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

Accused Shivinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena did not oppose the police custody plea while accused Malvinder Singh and Kavi Arora submitted that they had cooperated in the investigation of the case. Their counsel further submitted that the Delhi High Court had ordered recovery of the siphoned off money. But Mr. Sherawat dismissed their arguments.

‘Role of others’

“These contentions are not tenable because the offence is of very serious nature involving huge amount of siphoning off money. The police custody is necessary to trace the trail of the cheated amount and find out the role of other persons who might have participated in the conspiracy and confrontation with other officials of RFL and REL,” the CMM said.

“For the reasons mentioned in the police custody application and submissions made, I am of the opinion that four days police custody remand of the accused persons is necessary at this stage. Hence, the application of the investigating officer is allowed. The accused will be produced on October 15,” the CMM ordered.

The arrests were made on Thursday. The accused persons, having absolute control on REL and its subsidiaries, put RFL in a poor financial condition by way of distributing loans to companies having no financial standing and controlled by them. These company wilfully defaulted on repayments, causing a loss to RFL to the tune of ₹2,397 crore, the police alleged.