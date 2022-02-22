4 COVID fatalities in Delhi over past 24 hours, positivity rate falls below 1%

The downward trend in COVID-19 continued in the city with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling below the 1% mark -- 0.94% -- on Monday, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked at 30.64% on January 14 and has been less than that since. The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 360, down from 570 a day earlier, as the number of tests fell to 38,136 from 54,614. Four new deaths were reported, taking the total deaths to 26,105, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,299 hospital beds for COVID-19, 98.36% were vacant. On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the New Delhi Traders’ Association wrote to the Chief Minister urging to extend the closing time of shops in the city to 10 pm from the current 8 pm, citing the fall in the TPR.