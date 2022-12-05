4 arrested in Delhi as international job racket busted

December 05, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The accused used to dupe victims on the pretext of giving them work from home jobs

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were arrested after an international syndicate was busted for duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them with work from home opportunities with an e-commerce company, the police said on Monday.

The police received a complaint in November wherein a victim alleged that she had received a message from a person who represented himself from e-commerce giant, Amazon. The alleged person duped the victim of over ₹3 lakh on the pretext of work from home opportunity, the police said.

After the police analysed the call details, it was revealed that the victim had received the message from a number from Philippines, and the money was transferred to various bank accounts. Pradeep Kumar, 34, was arrested from Model Town, who further revealed that he sold activated bank accounts to his accomplices – Amit Kedia, 30, and Sachin Gupta, 36, the police said. The duo was arrested and more bank accounts were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Kedia and Gupta’s interrogation led the police to another suspect, Rohit Jain, 36, who ran a call centre in Ashok Vihar.

Online job portals

Jain revealed that he and his absconding partner, Jigar, worked for Gulati in Dubai, the police said. The duo met Gulati, the kingpin of the gang, this year in July, where he briefed them about his plan to dupe people. Gulati along with web developers created a website similar to Amazon. The details of victims were procured through online job portals.

