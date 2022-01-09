398 Parliament personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi:

09 January 2022 13:59 IST

Out of these, 65 are from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, 200 from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and 133 belong to allied services.

In all, 398 personnel working at the Parliament tested positive for COVID-19 between January 4 and 8, sources said. The crucial Budget Session of Parliament begins in January last week.

As a precautionary measure, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has introduced a host of measures, including restricting the physical attendance of its staff. As per the latest directions, 50% of officials and staff below the rank of Under Secretary are required to work from home till end of the month. They constitute about 65% of the total employees.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu with Secretary General P.C. Modi and Adviser P.P.K. Ramacharyulu.

Those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office. Starting and closing timings of the Secretariat are staggered to avoid crowding. All official meetings will be held virtually.