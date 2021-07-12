390 families apply for COVID relief

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that around 390 beneficiaries have applied under the government scheme to provide financial assistance to families who lost their relatives to COVID-19

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that 220 applications were for a pension of ₹2,500 per month and 170 for ₹50,000 one time ex-gratia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Gautam had launched ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’ on July 6. Under the scheme, ₹50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional ₹2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.