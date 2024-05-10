ADVERTISEMENT

39 pet dogs in Delhi kept in ‘cruel conditions’, owner asked to put up adoption alert

Published - May 10, 2024 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Weeks after neighbours raised an alarm over the “unhygienic conditions” in which dogs had been kept in a house in Kalindi Colony, authorities noted that the owner of the house had deprived the 39 dogs of a “good, friendly, hygienic and healthy environment”.

The Subdivisional Magistrate of Defence Colony issued the owner, Gayatri Taneja, a 14-point notice, informing her about the ways in which one is expected to care for pets. Ms. Taneja was asked to put up an adoption alert for her pets at the earliest.

The notice comes after a number of residents in the south Delhi colony submitted a written complaint to the police on April 12, alleging that the dogs were kept in “cruel conditions”.

After the complaint, a team comprising police officials and animal activists had visited the house on April 18 in the presence of the owner. It had found that the condition of the dogs was “not healthy”.

Ms. Taneja said she had not received a copy of the order when The Hindu reached out to her.

