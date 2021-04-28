381 virus deaths reported in city

Delhi reported 381 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 15,009, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, 24,149 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 10,72,065.

A total of 73,811 tests was done in a day, the bulletin said. The positivity of new cases was 32.72% while 9,58,792 people have recovered, leaving the active case count at 98,264.

Around 149 patients were admitted at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chattarpur till Tuesday evening, said the ITBP

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Tuesday allowed hospitals to engage retired nursing and para-medical staffers to handle the COVID-19 situation.

“In view of the surge of pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents, Directors of all COVID hospitals of Govt. of NCT of Delhi are authorised to engage the nursing and para-medical staff erswho have either retired as on 31/03/2021 or are retiring soon on contractual basis for a period of 6 months or upto 31/09/2021, whichever is earlier,” an official order said.

The government also ordered to restart four facilities for treatment of COVID-19 positive officers of Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members.

Also, a special task force of north west district along with area magistrates apprehended a man who was selling Remdesivir injection at ₹60,000 each. “A nurse of Aggarsain Hospital in Rohini was also charged with selling the vials for ₹38,000 to the prime accused. FIRs have been lodged against violators under Sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC,” a statement read.