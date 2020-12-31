3,800 health workers trained for vaccination

New Delhi

31 December 2020 00:35 IST

Capital witnesses 677 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Capital witnessed 677 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,24,795, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 21 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,523. Of the total cases, 6,08,434 people have recovered and there are 5,838 active cases.

Cold chain handling

In another development, the Delhi government has trained over 3,800 healthcare workers for the vaccination drive till now, and will start training of auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) for cold chain handling.

Also, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers will be trained for dissemination of information about the vaccination in the community later this week, said Suneela Garg, Director Professor of Community Medicine Department of Maulana Azad Medical College.

The government has also begun training police for managing the vaccination drive. The Delhi government has created a full chain for the vaccination drive, officials said. Once the vaccine is approved, it will come to a main storage being created at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

District vaccine stores

From there it will go to 11 district vaccine stores, one in each district in the city. From here, the vaccines will go to 603 cold chain points such as hospitals and mohalla clinics, where the inoculation will take place.

The inoculation will be done at booths in these cold chain points and each booth will have three rooms: one for waiting, second for vaccination and a third for observation.

“We plan to set up about 1,000 such booths to begin with and this number can be easily increased. Each booth will inoculate a maximum of 100 people a day and thus, around one lakh people can be given the first dose of the vaccine in a day,” Dr. Garg, who is also an advisor to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told The Hindu.

“In the second stage, we can rope in schools and halls to create more booths where vaccination can be done,” she added.

Dr. Garg also said after the government approves a vaccine, no new training is needed for healthcare workers as all the three vaccine candidates are of two doses.

Meanwhile, the positivity of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.80% on Wednesday, very less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 7.28%, as per the government bulletin. Of the total 18,727 beds available for treatment in the city, 16,433 were vacant. There were 4,276 containment zones in the city as of Wednesday.