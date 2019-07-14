3,800 cases pending in different courts disposed of in Lok Adalat

Around 3,800 cases pending before the district and sessions and labour courts here under various categories were disposed of during a day-long Lok Adalat on Saturday and ₹4.31 crore collected as settlement amount.

Of the total 5,555 pending cases taken up under various categories, the highest number of cases (2,215) were under the Motor Vehicles Act — mostly issuance of challans for traffic violation. Of these, 1,215 cases were disposed of with the settlement amount of ₹2.43 lakh.

Similarly, 48 cases out of the total 200 Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) cases were disposed of involving the settlement amount of ₹3.95 crore. Besides, 1,333 cases under The Negotiable Instruments Act, 38 labour dispute cases, 1,076 electricity and water bills cases, four matrimonial disputes and 17 other civil cases were also settled. Of the total 140 pending criminal compoundable cases taken up, 113 were disposed of.

Around ₹33.64 lakh was received as settlement amount for the labour dispute cases.

Besides the 3,844 pending cases, 1,017 cases at pre-litigation stage, including non-payment of crop loans, were also settled.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Narender Singh said around 1.5 lakh cases were pending before the district and sessions court and the disposal of around 4,000 cases in a single day was no mean feat.

“We were involved in this exercise for conducting the Lok Adalat for around a month now. Notices were issued to the persons concerned, the lawyers and the companies involved were being chased. It was a mammoth exercise,” said Mr. Singh.

He said that around 11,000 notices were issued for violators under the MV Act. Mr. Singh said a couple of MACT cases were pending for several years and it was very satisfying for all involved that they were eventually settled. He said that more than a thousand cases were also resolved at the pre-litigation stage before they could add to the burden of the court.