38-year-old man arrested for killing mother-in-law, injuring 3 others

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and injuring three others in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden after his wife left him and did not return, the police said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Ravi (38), a resident of Mohan Garden, who allegedly murdered his mother-in-law Shashi Bala using an ice pick.
Police said that around 12.30 a.m on Thursday, they received an information that a man has assaulted his mother-in-law and inflicted multiple blows on her with an ice pick. He injured others who intervened as well. All the injured were rushed to hospital where Shashi Bala was declared brought dead. Three others were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
The accused Ravi was overpowered and arrested. The weapon was later recovered from his possession, said the police
During interrogation it was revealed that Ravi was arrested on rape charges in 2019 and was in jail for nine months. At this time, his wife and daughter had shifted to his mother-in-law’s house and they were unwilling to come back. It angered him and he believed that his mother-in-law was behind it, the DCP said. So the accused decided to kill Shashi Bala, he added.
On Wednesday night, the accused attacked the victim when she had come out of the house to see off her relatives, the police said. When her relatives came to her rescue, they were also attacked, police added.
