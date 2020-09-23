3,714 new cases take city’s tally to 2,56,789

Manish Sisodia admitted to hospital

As many as 3,714 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,56,789, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 36 fresh fatalities have been reported in a singe day, taking the total number of deaths to 5,087.

30,836 active cases

Of the total cases, 2,20,866 people have recovered and there are 30,836 active cases here at present.

The positivity rate was 6.2% – the lowest in over a month – on Wednesday.

Out of the 15,810 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 55.73% were vacant, as per government data on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 62.2% ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 71.3% of ones without ventilators are full.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday jumped to 1,987 – the highest so far.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive on September 14, was admitted at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday evening.

“The Minister had fever and his oxygen level was low when he was admitted. But he is better now,” an AAP source said.

The Minister was under home isolation since he had tested positive for the virus.

Addressing the media, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the positivity rate plateaued a bit, but there would be a downward trend in one-two weeks. He also said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the city.