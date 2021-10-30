37 fresh COVID cases reported in city

New Delhi

30 October 2021 02:18 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the seventh day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,091, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Thirty-seven new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,39,788. So far, 14,14,363 people have recovered and there are 334 active cases. A total of 59,293 tests were done on Friday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

Advertising

Advertising