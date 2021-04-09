Delhi

37 doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19: sources

File photo of a health worker taking a nasal swab at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AP

37 doctors at Delhi’s private Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, and five of them admitted for treatment, sources said on April 8.

“Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a hospital source said.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year. Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 8, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city Health Department.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities treating COVID-19 patients for nearly a year.

