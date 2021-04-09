37 doctors of Delhi hospital test positive for COVID-19 in last 10-12 days

New Delhi

09 April 2021 10:37 IST

Hospital officials said the doctors were showing only mild symptoms since they had taken the vaccine shots.

Thirty-seven doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital in the city, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 to 12 days, despite most of them taking two shots of the vaccine, said hospital officials.

According to experts, the COVID-19 vaccine prevents the illness from becoming a severe case and not the infection per se.

“All of them have mild symptoms and five of them are admitted at the hospital, while others are under home isolation. All of them are stable,” the official said.

When asked about the doctors testing positive despite taking the vaccine, the official said, “All of them had taken at least one dose of the vaccine and most of them had taken both the shots. Due to this, they only have mild and not severe symptoms, nor admitted in ICUs. People should not panic about the vaccine.”