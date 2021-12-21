36-year-old found dead at rented house

A 36-year-old man was found murdered at his rented house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Monday, the police said, adding that the suspects have been identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim has been identified as Rahul Thakur, a resident of Jammu & Kashmir, who used to work at ‘Delhi Haat Art Gallery’.

“On Monday, around 9.40 a.m., we got a call from the owner of a flat at Greater Kailash about the incident. When the police reached the spot, a man was found lying unconscious inside the flat,” Ms. Jaiker said.

Further probe revealed that Thakur used to live with his mother Anita in this house, who had left for their home town in J&K about four days ago.

The police said according to the preliminary inquiry, Thakur was suspected to have been strangulated to death. However, the exact cause of the death will be ascertained from the autopsy report.

"We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and all angles are being probed including that of personal enmity," an officer said.

“It’s suspected that a male friend who was close to the victim is involved,” a senior police officer said.

The police said that a few suspects have been identified in the CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab them. Three mobile phones have been found from the spot, the DCP said.