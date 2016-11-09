36 held for consuming liquor in public

The Delhi government’s Excise Department on Monday arrested 36 people for consuming liquor in the open.

The government had last month announced strict enforcement of the Excise Act, under which consuming alcohol at public places would attract a fine of Rs.5,000, and can go up to Rs.10,000 and a jail term of three months if the offender creates nuisance. At a press conference held on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the charge of the Excise Department, said he had written to Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini to provide 10 mobile magistrates so that challans could be issued on the spot and easily.

Crackdown

The drive by the Excise department comes after Mr. Sisodia had last month conducted surprise checks at three liquor shops in Mayur Vihar after locals complained of nuisance. The residents had alleged that people drank alcohol near the liquor shops, leading to ruckus and inconvenience.

“We arrested 36 persons for drinking in the open. They were produced before the Magistrates and handed over to the police on Monday night. I appeal to the people not to drink in public places,” said Mr. Sisodia said.