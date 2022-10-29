35-yr-old beaten to death in Loni Road over parking; one held, search on for 2 others

The spot in Ghaziabad where 35-year-old Arun was bludgeoned to death with bricks by three men over a parking dispute on Tuesday.

Days after a bodybuilder was bludgeoned to death with bricks in Loni Road allegedly over a parking dispute near an eatery, Ghaziabad police on Friday said they have arrested a man and identified two other accused.

A senior police officer said the prime accused, Chiranjivi Sharma alias Kaloo Pandit, was arrested on Thursday and he revealed the names of his two accomplices, with efforts under way to trace them.

Police said that 35-year-old Arun, a bodybuilder and son of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, had on Tuesday gone to the eatery for dinner with two friends and parked his car near another vehicle, belonging to the accused. Arun’s car allegedly was blocking the door of the accused’s vehicle, and an altercation ensued which led to the three men beating him to death with bricks.

Police arrested Sharma from Karan Gate area on the basis of CCTV footage, which went viral on social media. He had fled the scene of the crime in a car which he later dumped in Farukh Nagar, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said when Sharma was taken to the spot to recover the car, he tried to flee by snatching an officer’s service revolver and threatened to fire at the policemen. “The team retaliated and Sharma, who has a criminal record, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He was taken to the district government hospital for treatment,” the SSP said.

He also assured action against eateries that serve food to people who consume alcohol inside their cars parked along the road.