35-year-old woman shot near Meera Bagh traffic signal; police scour CCTV footage for leads

February 01, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The police are scanning CCTV footage for leads in the murder investigation of a 35-year-old woman who was shot by an unidentified person near a traffic signal in west Delhi’s Meera Bagh on Monday.

A senior police officer on Tuesday said that Jyoti, a delivery partner working for e-commerce website Flipkart, was brought to Sehgal Neo Hospital in Paschim Vihar by passers-by with a gunshot wound in her abdomen.

“The incident took place around 7.15 p.m. when the victim was riding a scooter on Outer Ring Road from Vikas Puri towards Peeragarhi. She was shot when she reached Metro pillar no. 73,” the officer said.

Vehicle missing

An FIR has been registered at the Paschim Vihar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the police are searching for the victim’s scooter which is missing from the crime spot. Meanwhile, police sources said they suspect that the accused and the victim might have known each other. The police are also probing whether she had a fallout with someone.

‘Had started new job’

Jyoti’s husband Deepak told The Hindu that she had joined Flipkart about two months ago for a monthly salary of around ₹12,000.

“She would go to work around 1.30 p.m. and be home by 6.30 p.m. She used to work as a domestic help, but left that job for better prospects. Both of us worked hard to support our family. She wanted our children to become engineers,” said the 38-year-old, who lives in a two-room house in Nangloi’s Nihal Vihar.

Recalling the last conversation with her mother, Riya, 16, said, “She used to come home tired, and on that day she called me at 6 p.m. and asked me to make tea for her. An hour later, she was shot dead.”

“She would usually call me before coming home. I thought she was stuck in traffic. I never imagined such a thing would happen,” lamented Riya, the eldest of the couple’s three children.