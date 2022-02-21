35-year-old shot dead in Rohini

A 35-year-old milkman was found murdered on Heliport road in Rohini area on Monday morning, police said adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the deceased has been identified as Pradeep, resident of Rithala. Police officers said that an PCR call was received at Begumpur police station around 6 a.m. stating that a dead body was lying on the Heliport road near the traffic signal. When a police team rushed to the spot, it found Pradeep, who works as a milkman, lying on the road along with his motorcycle. It appeared that he had been shot dead. The victim was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead. Police officers said that they were examining CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area to establish the sequence of events and to identify the culprit.