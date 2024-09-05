35-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting six-year-old neighbour in Govindpuri

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri, the police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to the fore on Tuesday when the boy revealed that he had been touched inappropriately by the neighbour Balram Das, alias Kalu, they said.

The minor had gone briefly missing on Sunday, following which a missing person report had been filed by his mother, an officer said. The boy had been located a few hours later on the same day. He was medically examined at AIIMS and later sent to the Boys Care Home at Lajpat Nagar, where he had not disclosed that he had been assaulted.

On Tuesday, the boy’s statement was recorded before a magistrate, where again, he mentioned nothing incriminating, an officer said, adding that later, when he was brought before the Child Welfare Committee in Kalkaji, he disclosed the event.

Later in the day, the boy’s parents made a PCR call to the police after he allegedly confessed the identity of the accused to them. Once police teams reached the spot to arrest the accused, people gathered in large numbers, with many onlookers attempting to attack him, said DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. A crowd also gathered at the Govindpuri Police Station to demand strict punishment against the accused, the DCP said, adding that senior officers had to reach the spot and assure the public that speedy action would be taken.