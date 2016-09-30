Delhi

35-year-old held for ‘molestation’

: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The accused, Abhishek H. Madhu, has allegedly told police that he belongs to a “high-profile family” and is a product of an IIM, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South-East). He has also claimed to have worked as the managing director of a private firm in Dubai. The DCP, however, said they were yet to verify these claims.

The victim works for a “reputed company” in the Capital. It was there that he became friendly with the victim and began calling her on phone on some pretext or the other, said the DCP.

Over a period of time, Abhishek allegedly began to verbally abuse the woman.

Around four months ago, the accused allegedly molested the woman in Connaught Place.

The woman then got a case registered against him.

He was arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY