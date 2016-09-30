35-year-old held for ‘molestation’

: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The accused, Abhishek H. Madhu, has allegedly told police that he belongs to a “high-profile family” and is a product of an IIM, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South-East). He has also claimed to have worked as the managing director of a private firm in Dubai. The DCP, however, said they were yet to verify these claims.

The victim works for a “reputed company” in the Capital. It was there that he became friendly with the victim and began calling her on phone on some pretext or the other, said the DCP.

Over a period of time, Abhishek allegedly began to verbally abuse the woman.

Around four months ago, the accused allegedly molested the woman in Connaught Place.

The woman then got a case registered against him.

He was arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday.